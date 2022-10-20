Harrogate charity takes action to help unpaid carers support as cost of living crisis deepens

“Unpaid carers often suffer more than most in times of crisis,” said Chris Whiley, Carers’ Resource chief executive.

The charity, which currently supports 16,000 unpaid carers in the Harrogate and Skipton areas, as well as the Bradford district, is concerned the rocketing cost of living is piling further pressure and stress on those caring for family members and friends.

Such is its concern, Carers’ Resource is running a number of groups and activities through the winter which will offer warm places for carers to meet and talk to each other, and receive support from their peers, members of staff, and volunteers.

"If you are looking after a loved one, you are more likely to struggle financially.

"If you’re caring for someone who is ill, it’s even more crucial that you can keep your home warm.

“We have put together a vast resource of support for unpaid carers across Bradford, Craven, Harrogate and Selby districts.”

It’s thought there are more than 13 million unpaid carers in the UK today, although figures vary and many people do not recognise themselves as carers

New research by Carers UK has revealed that family members caring round the clock for loved ones who are older, disabled or seriously ill are being plunged into debt and struggling to afford food and bills because of the spiralling cost of living.

Carers’ Resource staff are trained to advise carers about their rights and the sources of help available to them.

This includes information, advice and support on issues such as finances, benefits and grants and emotional support.

Chris Whiley said it was time the Government gave some real support to unpaid carers.

“We will continue to campaign for unpaid carers to receive greater recognition and funding, including an increased Carer’s Allowance,” he said.

"in the meantime Carers’ Resource will do everything it can to support those in need this winter and beyond.”