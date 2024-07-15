Harrogate charity sets out mission to improve access in beautiful Nidderdale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate disability and conservation charity is on a mission to make the beautiful Dale more accessible for people with disabilities through a 12-month project.

The Chief Officer of Open Country, David Shaftoe, said that he believes the project will create a “lasting legacy” by forming an exciting, new and inclusive environment.

He said: “This an incredible opportunity for Open Country to be part of a lasting legacy for generations to come, creating an environment that celebrates and enables diversity.”

Based at Community House, the 12-month project, funded by DEFRA, will include:

New Dales project is an "incredible opportunity for Harrogate's Open Country to be part of a lasting legacy for generations to come." (Picture contributed)

A strategic mapping of inclusive access opportunities in Nidderdale

Practical access improvement work

Creation of a Nidderdale ‘breakfree’ pack detailing accessible trails in the area

Installation of audio walks and access videos

Training courses on inclusive access

Establishing an all-terrain power chair hub within the dale

Mr Shaftoe, adds: “We are incredibly proud and excited to be involved in Access for All.

“The Nidderdale National Landscape is a fantastic asset for our district, and one that many people want to visit – but how inclusive is the access?

“We’re looking forward to sharing our skills and expertise to ensure more people can access and enjoy this unique landscape.”

The charity has been selected to support the formerly named Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty with an Access for All project, to improve accessibility for people of all ages and abilities.

This aims to attract new visitors to the area, and create new volunteering opportunities, as well as fostering a more inclusive and welcoming environment.

Having over 33 years of experience, supported by around 500 active members and over 150 volunteers, Open Country rises to the occasion of reforming this area with their involvement in countryside activism and conservation work.

The charity's involvement in the project offers a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by people with a disability.

The diverse landscape was designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in 1994, covering an area of 233 square miles in the heart of North Yorkshire.

It stretches from the high moorland of Great Whernside, south and east towards the Vale of York.

Iain Mann, Nidderdale National Landscape Manager, also responds, “We are delighted to be working with Open Country on this Access for All project.

"It is a wonderful opportunity to make this special landscape more accessible for everyone to enjoy.”