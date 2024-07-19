Harrogate charity says it is 'in awe' of inspirational cyclist as he gets ready to set off on Arctic Circle fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A personal trainer is setting off in a few hours times on a “monumentally difficult journey” by bicycle in the Arctic Circle in support of a Harrogate charity.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Pickles, a general manager with the Gym Group, is tackling one of the toughest cycling challenges in the world, unsupported, for Wellspring Therapy & Training, the Harrogate-based mental health charity.

Thirty-nine-year-old David from Cowthorpe, near Wetherby, is taking part in The North Cape 4000, which has a legendary destination – the Arctic Circle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Setting off on Saturday, July 20, the certified Personal Trainer at Performance Cycling CC said: “This is my biggest cycling challenge to date.

David Pickles, a general manager with the Gym Group, is tackling one of the toughest cycling challenges in the world for Wellspring Therapy & Training, a Harrogate-based mental health charity. (Picture contributed)

"The 3,900 km ride covers one continent, seven countries and finishes in the Arctic Circle.

"With a target finish in 12 days, this will mean an average distance of 320km every single day for 12 consecutive days.”

The brave cyclist said the work Wellspring does in the Harrogate area was invaluable and there was a greater need for it now than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wellspring provides mental health services for adults and children and their services are much in demand.

"We all understand broken bones and sprained muscles, but when our mental health is under strain most people don't know where to turn.”

The charity, which is based in Starbeck, provides affordable short and long-term private counselling for the Harrogate and district community, relieving the huge burden on the NHS.

Founded in 2003, it is a Christian charity but offers its services to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it is now facing unprecedented demand for its services in the Harrogate area.

Wellspring’s aim is to be able to counsel 220 clients by the end of next year, building on the 170 now on the charity’s books.

Nick Garrett, interim CEO of Wellspring, said: “The North Cape 4000 is a monumentally difficult journey which tests physical and mental endurance.

"David’s challenge is the equivalent of riding from York to London every day for almost two weeks, all while navigating challenging terrains with no backup.

"I’m in awe of his dedication. He’s an inspiration.”

To sponsor David and help Wellspring, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/david-pickles-1720195605079