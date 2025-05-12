Harrogate charity raises an incredible £23,000 thanks to a whopping beer festival

Henshaws Beer Festival has raised a huge £23,000 following its return to Knaresborough earlier this month.

The popular event is a vital annual fundraiser to support the charity's specialist college and arts and crafts centre.

Every pound raised by this year’s festival will help Henshaws continue to support people living with sight loss and other disabilities.

This year’s beer festival was held on May 3-4 when a total of 468 visitors attended two family-friendly day time sessions and one adult only evening session.

Over the course of the sun-soaked weekend more than 2,000 drinks were served by 11 local vendors, including 30 handpicked local beers, ciders, wines and gins by the breweries Harrogate Brewing, Turning Point Brewing, Cold Bath Brewing, Roosters, Daleside and Black Sheep Brewery.

Ticket holders also enjoyed 18 performances by local artists and DJ’s including the Henshaws Hotspots band.

Clare Cunningham, fundraiser at Henshaws, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Beer Fest 2025 raised an incredible £23,000 for Henshaws.

“It was a fantastic weekend, with more than 450 people joining us for brilliant live music, locally brewed drinks, and a warm, community atmosphere.

“We’re so grateful to all our sponsors, as well as our dedicated volunteers, talented musicians, generous vendors, and everyone who bought a ticket, your support means the world."

Henshaws’ facilities include a Specialist College campus in Harrogate which offers day and residential places for young adults aged 16 to 25 with special educational need and disabilities, including a residential offering which allows young people to join from across the UK.

In addition, it also has Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough, a community hub where creativity, friendships and opportunities come to life.

Jack Watson, Branch Manager at Servoca, who sponsored this year’s festival, said: “This year’s festival was an absolute blast.

“There was plenty of sunshine, amazing local beers, live music, and great company.

"The team at Servoca Nursing and Care were proud to be one of the sponsors.”

The next big Henshaws fundraiser of 2025 will be live music event Bed Fest on Saturday, June 14, sponsored by Specsavers.