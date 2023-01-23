Harrogate charity radio station celebrates being nominated for four national awards

Harrogate Hospital Radio's Barb Nixon has been nominated in the Best Newcomer Category for her own colourful show, Feel Good Friday.

Based in Harrogate District Hospital, the charity broadcaster continues to demonstrate high standards with its presenters, promotions, shows and events, as is evidenced by the multiple nominations at this year’s awards.

The National Hospital Radio Awards celebrate the continued efforts of volunteers from its member stations, who have continued to bring entertainment, light relief and information to patients in hospital, care homes and other community settings.

The Happy Hour, with Danial Wilson, Oliver Scrutton and Mark Field, is nominated for Best Show with Multiple Presenters, with Oliver also nominated for Best Special Event for a programme about the Manchester Arena bombings in 2017.

Harrogate Hospital Radio's Oliver Scrutton is one of the presenters nominated for Best Show with Multiple Presenters.

His work represents an ambitious, serious piece of broadcasting, and represents a great deal of hard work.

On account of her Vibrant and entertaining work on ‘Solid Gold 60s’, Ellie Jackson has received a nomination for Best Specialist Music Show, whilst Barb Nixon has been nominated in the Best Newcomer Category for her own colourful show, Feel Good Friday.

Mark Oldfield, Harrogate Hospital Radio Chairman, said: “It is wonderful to be nominated in four categories.

“Since launching on FM three years ago, we have continually produced a range of high-quality, enjoyable, interesting programmes for patients in the hospital and the surrounding area.

“We are proud to see new presenters like Barb thriving at here, at Harrogate Hospital Radio.

"It is also worth mentioning Ollie Scrutton’s thought-provoking show about the Manchester Arena attacks.

“I'm incredibly proud to be Chairman of this magnificent charity, and these short listings demonstrate the sheer quality of the talent we have within Harrogate Hospital Radio.”

Grant McNaughton, Chairman of the HBA, said: “Hospital Broadcasting organisations across the UK have continued to deliver entertaining entertainment, news and information to healthcare users this year.”

The National Hospital Radio Awards will be held on March 25 in Bolton as part of the annual HBA conference.