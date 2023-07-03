Harrogate charity moved by public offering ‘a ray of hope’ for vulnerable adults facing homelessness

Harrogate Homeless Project, an independent charity which has offered people experiencing homelessness in the Harrogate area a safe place to stay – and the support they need to turn their lives around – for three decades, says it’s grateful not only to the public but other charities.

Thomas Richards, the charity’s Fundraising Manager, said: “Every step people take to help and every penny they raise directly contributes to making a lasting impact and creating positive change for someone in need.”

One charity that Harrogate Homeless Project is particularly grateful to is Essential Needs which played a key role in helping a client in difficulty recently.

Harrogate Homeless Project staff picking up furniture donated by the public to charity Essential Needs to help someone experiencing homelessness turn the corner.

After losing his job and, subsequently, his home during Covid, Darren* found his way back to Harrogate and sought assistance from Harrogate Homeless Project.

Darren moved into an HHP hostel and started to engage in the various stages of HHP’s move-on pathway, while receiving invaluable support from his dedicated support worker who helped him to address his mental and physical well-being, as well as building his self-confidence.

As a result, he recently moved into his own flat and is now actively seeking a job.

By working in partnership with Essential Needs, HHP ensured that Darren had everything he needed to transform his new flat into a warm and welcoming home.

Darren was so proud to show staff his new flat when we helped him move his furniture and belongings in and is very grateful for the support he received from HHP, saying “The staff at HHP are amazing, and have supported me throughout my time with them.”

Lee Wright, manager of Essential Needs said: "When I got a call from Sheena, a support worker at HHP, we were very happy to help Darren with a double bed with mattress, fridge freezer and some household utensils.

"These essential items will hopefully help him to settle into his new property and feel part of the community. Essential Needs is here to help people who are suffering from furniture poverty, and this is often the most vulnerable.”

Both Harrogate Homeless Project and Essential Needs are keen to stress they can only offer vital help to vulnerable people thanks to the support of the public.

Harrogate Homeless Project is inviting the public to join them in a series of “Exciting Challenges” this September to raise awareness and crucial funds for vulnerable adults experiencing homelessness in Harrogate.

Included are:

1 Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge: Prepare to scale the breathtaking peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough while experiencing the stunning landscapes of Yorkshire.Take part in our September challenges to raise awareness and crucial funds for vulnerable adults experiencing homelessness in Harrogate

2 The HHP Virtual Run: Following the tremendous success of last year's virtual run, which raised more than £5,000, people are invited to run a 5k or 10k run any day in September b donating £10 to enter.

Participants will be in with a chance of winning Up & Running vouchers and a medal from Jennyruth Workshops, a skilled-based charity for people with learning disabilities in Ripon.

