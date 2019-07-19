Harrogate charity lands coveted first square on town's Monopoly board

The votes have been counted and verified - the makers of Harrogate Monopoly have confirmed which of our town's much-loved charities has secured the coveted first square on the game board.

Thanks to amazing backing from residents and supporters, the Harrogate Homeless Project has secured its very own Community Chest space in the Monopoly game, which will hit shelves in October.

It will be one of three charities to feature on the board - the other two will be announced at the game's launch.

Liz Hancock, Chief Executive of the Harrogate Homeless Project, said: “We are thrilled to have won the public vote to be a nominated charity in this new and very exciting Harrogate MONOPOLY game,

“It is fitting that the Harrogate Homeless Project will represent the citizens of Harrogate who struggle with poverty and homelessness, but who are equally a proud part of our community.

“We also hope that our space on the board will help[p raise awareness of our vital work and encourage public support to help those less fortunate.”

The makers of the new official game extended their congratulations.

"A huge congratulations to the Harrogate Homeless Charity who proved very popular in the voting - and many thanks to everyone who voted," said Jake Houghton, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK, makers of the game under official license from Hasbro. “

The Harrogate Homeless Project charity will feature on a Community Chest space – we feel this is an appropriate position in the game, with them being such an integral and very big part of the Harrogate community.”

Very heavily tipped to join the Harrogate Homeless Project and feature in the new game are The Stray, Valley Gardens, Bettys and the war memorial. In all, around 30 Harrogate landmarks and organisations will star in the game in place of the classic original MONOPOLY streets like Mayfair, Park Lane and Oxford Street.

“The game will feature the great and the good of Harrogate,” said Mr Houghton.