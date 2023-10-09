Harrogate charity invites people to ‘light a candle’ to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reflect is warmly inviting anyone who has lost a baby during pregnancy, or after birth, to St Peter’s Church in Harrogate on Tuesday (10 October) between 12.30pm and 2pm, to light a candle and remember their loss during Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Baby Loss Awareness Week is an opportunity for everyone in the baby loss community and beyond to come together to remember and commemorate their much-loved and missed babies.

The week also provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the impact of pregnancy and baby loss, the importance that bereavement support plays in the ongoing bereavement journey, and of the vital work that is needed to improve pregnancy outcomes.

Harrogate charity Reflect is inviting people to ‘light a candle’ at St Peter's Church for Baby Loss Awareness Week

Reflect is a charity that provides free one-to-one support for anyone in North Yorkshire that is dealing with the pain of pregnancy or baby loss from any cause.

Tanya Allen, from Reflect, said: “We hope that our ‘Light a Candle’ event will provide an opportunity for local bereaved parents and families to remember their precious babies.

"We also would like anyone dealing with the pain of pregnancy and baby loss to know that there is support available – at Reflect we provide free one-to-one support for individuals and couples.”

Baby Loss Awareness Week is recognised across the world and culminates with the ‘Wave of Light’ on Friday (15 October).

This is a special time when people across the world light a candle at 7pm local time and leave it burning to remember all babies that have died too soon.