Harrogate charity founder takes on important role with Two Ridings Community Foundation

The boss of a ground-breaking Harrogate charity’s success has earned her an important new role.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Hayes, founder and CEO of Resurrected Bites, has helped hundreds of struggling families and individuals since she launched the charity in 2018 with a mission to reduce food waste across Harrogate by creating pay-as-you-feel community cafés and affordable groceries.

Now her hands-on, lived experience of running a charity from the ground up is to be put to good use as Two Ridings Community Foundation celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayes is one of five new trustees appointed to the board of an organisation which has delivered more than £23 million in grants since 2000, supporting around 500 community organisations each year.

Appointed to the board - Michelle Hayes, founder of Harrogate's Resurrected Bites, pictured second from the right, who has become a trustee of Two Ridings Community Foundation. (Picture contributed)

The Harrogate charity founder will join the Two Ridings Community Foundation board with immediate effect, along with fellow new trustees Antonia Consett and Seb Glazer.

In addition, Dr Franklin Onukwugha and Chris Binns are set to join them in January 2026.

Celia McKeon, Chief Executive at Two Ridings Community Foundation, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome these inspiring individuals as we celebrate 25 years of impact and look to the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each new trustee brings valuable skills, insight, and a deep passion for our communities that will help us shape the next chapter of our work.

"It is an exciting time to be joining the Foundation, and we are looking forward to working with each of them.”

Two Ridings Community Foundation is an independent charity that supports hundreds of grassroots community and charitable organisations across North and East Yorkshire, York, and Hull, acting as a bridge between donors and community organisations needing funding.

Richard Frith, Chair of Trustees, said: “As we reflect on 25 years of strengthening communities, we’re also focused on building the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These new trustees are a vital part of that journey, and we are excited to have them join us.”

The organisation now manages almost 100 funds for local philanthropists, businesses and investors, fostering a connected, thriving region.

But, with reduced government funding and low charitable funding in the North, local giving is now more essential than never.