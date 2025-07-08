Harrogate charity event can't believe it raised £110,000 raised in one 'fabulous' night

Organisers say they are “blown away” after a charity ball in Harrogate raised a phenomenal £110,000 in one night.

Team GREENS2BLUE Richard Larking and David Knaggs, who are rowing 3,000 across the Atlantic in this year’s World’s Toughest Row, hosted their Midsummer Ball at The Pavilions in Harrogate raising funds for their two nominated charities: Maggie’s home of cancer care and Friends of Alfie Martin, which has strong Harrogate connections.

The committee, headed by David’s wife, Jackie, welcomed more than 340 guests to the black tie event where £110,000 was raised on the night.

“It was amazing to put on such a great event for their fundraising and the committee’s hard work over the last 18 months has really paid off, “ said Jackie.

The Greens2Blue Ball at The Pavilions in Harrogate. Pictured are Caroline Pullich, Liz Cuthbert, Sally Kinsey, Jackie Knaggs, Sarah Britton, Fiona Martin and Sadie Munro. (Picture Gerard Binks)

“We were blown away be people’s generosity.

"It was such a fabulous evening”.

GREENS2BLUE skipper, Richard Larking, said he was grateful to everyone involved.

"When we started out on this journey, we wanted to hold two major fundraising events where all the monies raised would be split 50/50 between our two charities,” he said.

"The Ball, together with our Golf Day which took place last month, has raised more than £140,000 and we are both overwhelmed at this number and the support we have received”.

The Friends of Alfie Martin was founded in 2002 by Fiona Martin who lives in Sicklinghall and is the owner of a ladies fashion boutique in Harrogate.

The charity seeks to improve the provision for transportation of critically ill babies throughout the Yorkshire area.

It has no paid staff and is run by a committee of volunteers.

Maggie’s, which first opened in Edinburgh in 1996, offers the best possible support across the UK free to anyone with cancer and their families.

Sadie Munro, Fundraising Manager at Maggie’s, said: “We are so proud of both of them and are so grateful that they chose our charities to support in their challenge”.

Julian Pitts, the Regional Managing Partner of Begbies Traynor, the event’s headline sponsor, said: “It was a truly amazing evening.

"We are proud to be part of Richard and David’s journey”.