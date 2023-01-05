Harrogate charity calling on keen runners to take part in Great North Run to help raise money

Last year, the charity attracted the largest ever number of supporters to take on the Great North Run and this year they hope to beat that.The Great North Run, which takes place in Newcastle in September, attract thousands of runners from across the country keen to tackle the iconic 13-mile route.

Last year Saint Michael’s Hospice had 60 people wearing their trademark purple t-shirts and managed to raise a whopping £30,000.

David Brigham was one of those taking part with his daughter Charlotte Simpson.

David Brigham and Charlotte Simpson at last year's Great North Run raising money for Saint Michael’s Hospice

He said: “Months of training helped ease all the nerves when the big day arrived.

"There was a huge sense of excitement at the start line but also sadness after the passing of our late Queen Elizabeth a few days beforehand.

“The atmosphere was amazing with a feeling of great achievement as runners collected their medals and had photographs taken to remember the occasion.

"Personally, I will never forget the experience and the pride in what we achieved."

Entry is just £30 and includes a free Saint Michael’s Hospice t-shirt or vest, as well as support with training and fundraising.

Participants are asked to try and raise £300 or more, which will support local people and their families living with terminal illness and bereavement.

If a half marathon is not a great enough challenge, the charity also has places in the Leeds Marathon, which takes place in May.

Tony Collins, Chief Executive of Saint Michael’s Hospice, said: “New year is the ideal time to take up a personal fitness and wellbeing challenge.

"What better way to stay motivated than by knowing that your running challenge will bring care and comfort to local families at the most difficult of times?”