Harrogate charity boss says £150 cost of living payment won’t stop disabled people falling into poverty

Despite qualifying pensioners being awarded a one-off £300 payment by the Government to help cope with the rising prices, disabled people will receive just half of that!

Jackie Snape, chief executive of Disability Action Yorkshire, said whilst she welcomed the payment, it fell far short of what was actually needed.

Mrs Snape, whose organisation is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year, added: “The simple fact is it costs far more to be disabled.

Harrogate's Disability Action Yorkshire 's chief executive Jackie Snape.

“Many disabled people use more energy than non disabled people, they cannot choose to stop using energy on essential items like powered wheelchairs which need charging, electric beds, electric hoists, stair lifts, feeding systems and heating set at a constant temperature.

“Before the cost of living crisis, four million disabled people were living poverty and more than a half of disabled families are in debt. Unless the payment isn’t increased, I fear this figure will rise substantially.”

A charity and social enterprise providing services that create opportunities for disabled people, Disability Action Yorkshire was established in 1937 and has been providing quality services for more than 80 years.

Its vision is to empower disabled people to live the lifestyle of their choosing, by offering training and other living skills.

Disability Action Yorkshire's office is located at Hornbeam Park Oval in Harrogate.