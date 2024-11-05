Harrogate charity bonfire and fireworks on Stray hailed huge success as thousands attend popular event

The Harrogate charity bonfire and fireworks on the Stray, organised by Harrogate and District Round Table, lit up the night sky on Saturday, drawing a large crowd to enjoy a fantastic display of fireworks and entertainment in support of Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Harrogate and District Round Table wishes to express its sincere gratitude to all those who braved the autumn chill to attend the event.

The bonfire was a resounding success, with families and friends gathering to enjoy a traditional bonfire night celebration while raising vital funds for a worthy cause.

Tim Gill, from Harrogate and District Round Table, said: "We were overwhelmed by the support from the local community.

"The atmosphere was incredible, and it was heartwarming to see so many people come together for such a great cause.

"We also want to give a massive thank you to all the volunteers who gave their time to help make the event possible.

"This event wouldn't be possible without the incredible support of our sponsors and the generosity of the Harrogate community.

"A huge thank you to sponsors Harrogate College, Chaplins Garden Machinery, The Hacs Group, Richard Eves Architects, Lights4Fun, Raworths, Jinnah Harrogate, Harrogate Town AFC, A&M Co Chartered Accountants, Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, Phase 4 Computers, Pizza Pizza, and Specialist Security Worldwide Ltd.

"Their contributions were vital in ensuring the success of the bonfire.

"A special thanks also goes to DJ Mark Green for keeping the party going with his brilliant music selection, and to Nick Hancock from Your Harrogate Radio for hosting from the main stage.

"We are also incredibly grateful to Harrogate and District Scouts for providing delicious food and refreshments throughout the evening, with all proceeds going towards supporting their fantastic work with young people in the local community."

"Finally, we must acknowledge the amazing contributions from all our event suppliers and services.

"Thank you to FTAV Events, Vintage Event Bars, The Hacs Group, EMS Medical, TRACSIS, H&H Locations, Dr Loo, Estate Sawmills, and Ferrensby Fireworks for their amazing display which wowed the crowds.

"And of course, a huge thank you to everyone who has donated to the event so far.

"Your generosity will help Saint Michael's Hospice continue to provide compassionate care to those in need."

While the bonfire has passed, the fundraising continues.

Saint Michael's Hospice relies heavily on donations to provide vital care and support to individuals and families living with terminal illness.

Tim added: "Every penny raised makes a real difference to the lives of those we care for.

"We urge anyone who enjoyed the bonfire and hasn't yet donated to please consider making a contribution, however small.

"Your generosity will help Saint Michael's Hospice continue to provide compassionate care to those in need."

To make a donation, visit https://gofund.me/b45468f3

Alternatively, you can also donate by texting STRAYBONFIRE to 70560 to donate £5.