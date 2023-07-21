Harrogate charity ball which raised £200k last time is to return with Mamma Mia theme and Status Quo legend's son

After being hit by Covid lockdown, The Firecracker Ball came back in 2022 and raised a whopping £210,000 for children’s charity Barnardo’s.

In total, that means the annual event has donated more than £3 million to charity since it was first launched.

This year’s glittering event, which will take place at Rudding Park Hotel, on Saturday, November 11, will transport guests to the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi where Mamma Mia is set and will see rock sensation, Rick Parfitt Jnr keeping the party going well into the night.

Rick Parfitt Jnr with his band who are to play The Firecracker Ball in Harrogate for charity. (Picture The Firecracker Ball)

As the son of the late Rick Parfitt of Status Quo, Rick is renowned for being a total fireball of energy on stage, he has a unique talent to engage with his audience and has been wowing big crowds for more than ten years.

His band, The RPJ Band features talented musicians with a diverse touring and recording history, having worked with artists ranging from Robbie Williams to Lily Allen and James Morrison.

“I’m excited to be performing at The Firecracker Ball, and being part of an event that raises a significant amount of money for Barnardo’s every year,” said Rick Parfitt Jnr.

"It’s brilliant and I can’t wait to bring the fun, energy and downright rock ‘n’ roll show you will ever see at any event.”

Now in its 22nd year supporting Barnardo’s, the prestigious event which raises considerable funds for causes across Yorkshire will be hosted by author and former presenter for both BBC and ITV, Jon Hammond.

Organisers will soon be announcing a host of other surprises for the hundreds of guests at the black tie event, including high profile celebrities, ‘money can’t buy’ auction prizes and the chance to win big with games starting from £50.

Chair of the Firecracker Ball committee, Mark Nelson, said: "We’re thrilled to have Rick joining us for this year’s Firecracker Ball celebrations.

"I’m sure his presence, combined with the Mamma Mia theme and the magical way our team will bring it to life for our guests, will ensure this year will be as spectacular as ever.”

"The Firecracker Ball is also a fabulous opportunity to host clients or friends at a truly memorable event.

"It’s a must for Yorkshire’s leading corporate businesses and entrepreneurs, with companies and individuals returning year on year.”

As one of the standout charity events in the Yorkshire social calendar, funds raised from The Firecracker Ball help to change the lives of thousands of children and young people across the region.

Kirsty Guy, senior relationship manager, from Barnardo’s said: “The funds raised from the Firecracker Ball are helping to make sure that Barnardo’s across Yorkshire can continue to offer services to help children flourish, help keep families strong, and help communities to protect and nurture their young people.”

For more information, including the opportunity to discuss sponsorship opportunities and auction prizes or to book a table please contact Kirsty Guy 01748 821295 or [email protected]

Or visit www.thefirecrackerball.co.uk

Barnardo's is a British charity founded by Thomas John Barnardo in 1866, to care for vulnerable children, running around 900 local services in the UK.