Harrogate charity ball which has raised £3.4 million unveils celebrity chef for this year's exciting event
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As part of the latest plans for The Firecracker Ball, which raises vital funds for Barnardo’s, organisers have announced that the menu at Rudding Park for the 22nd annual event will be designed by Adam Degg, the Yorkshire chef who recently made his BBC Two Great British Menu debut.
As Head Chef at FIFTY TWO the new immersive dining experience at Rudding Park, where a bespoke open kitchen and garden take centre stage, Degg promises to deliver a culinary experience to impress the guests.
Chair of the Firecracker Ball committee, Tom Dempsey, said: “Each year, the Firecracker Ball sets the bar higher, and this year is no exception.
"With the incredible support of Yorkshire’s business community and the addition of star chef Adam Degg, we are set for an extraordinary evening that will further our mission to raise vital funds for Barnardo’s.
"It is going to be an unforgettable night whilst contributing to a cause that transforms the lives of children and young people.”
Taking place on November 9, organisers of The Firecracker Ball had previously revealed that the world class music line-up will include Alfie Boe OBE, Angus Ashworth, and the highly anticipated return of Rick Parfitt Jr and the RPJ band.
Each year the event attracts Yorkshire's leading corporate businesses and entrepreneurs, in the process raising almost £3.4 million Barnardo’s, the the charity which transforms the lives of thousands of children and young people across the region.
Kirsty Guy, senior relationship manager at Barnardo’s, said: "Since Barnardo’s became The Firecracker Ball’s chosen charity in 2002, the amount raised is almost £3.4million, which is incredible.
"This has directly funded Barnardo’s services across Yorkshire, ensuring that every penny reaches the front line to help transform childhoods and change lives.”
Tickets are selling rapidly, with platinum packages already sold out.
To book a table or for more information, including sponsorship opportunities and auction prize donations, contact Kirsty Guy at 07522 216125.