Harrogate charity ball raises more than £14,000 to combat loneliness among older people

A Harrogate charity ball has raised more than £14k to alleviate the loneliness often experienced by older people living on their own.

The sum was raised at a Summer Ball hosted by charity Supporting Older People, and sponsored by local live-in care provider Promedica24.

The black-tie event at Oakdale Golf Club in Harrogate saw more than 100 attendees enjoying a wonderful evening in support of the charity.

The money which Promedica24 helped raise through their sponsorship of the event will go towards Supporting Older People’s befriending service and activities for older people in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Enjoying fundraising event - The table by local live-in care provider Promedica24 at Harrogate charity Supporting Older People's Summer Ball. (Picture contributed)

Kate Rogata, Director of Supporting Older People, said: “We were delighted that the Promedica24 team not only sponsored our Summer Ball but also attended the event and enjoyed the celebrations.

It was fantastic evening and everyone had a great time dining and dancing.

"Thank you to our very generous sponsors, the attendees and everyone who supported the day with raffle and auction prizes.”

Guests were welcomed with a drinks reception before being seated for a three-course meal with a summer menu.

After the meal, attendees had the opportunity to try their luck at the raffle and take part in the auction, and later were entertained with live music by local band The Motives.

Auction prizes included a spa experience for two at The Bridge Inn Courtyard, and a private wine tasting for six people at Ake & Humphris.

Promedica24, which provides flexible live-in care services to allow people to maintain their independence in their homes, regularly supports local charities in the areas where it operates.

Promedica24 has also sponsored local charity Dementia Forward, helping to raise more than £4,000 at a charity golf day in Ripon, and Supporting Older People’s Easter initiative, which saw local volunteers deliver Easter Eggs to all of Supporting Older People’s 280 members.

Gary Derbyshire, Regional Partner at Promedica24, said: “As live-in care providers, we know that everyone can struggle with loneliness sometimes, which can have a very detrimental effect on their health.”

It was Supporting Older People’s third annual Summer Ball, with last year’s ball raising more than £7,000.