Harrogate Chamber lives up to its mission to build 'stronger networks' in business community

A Harrogate event which has helped forge new connections has been hailed for being “at the very heart of the Chamber of Commerce's mission”.

Taking place on the top floor and terrace of The Mayfair on Parliament Street, the Summer Social was a huge hit for event organisers Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce (HDCC) and Harrogate BID.

Described as “the voice of Harrogate Business across the Harrogate District since 1896”, HDCC’s President Phill Holdsworth said: "When it comes to building new business connections, there's no substitute for having relaxed conversations in an informal setting.

"We know businesses with strong networks grow together. Facilitating these connections and new collaborations is at the very heart of the Chamber's mission."

In total, more than 75 Harrogate businesses and charities were represented at the exclusive event.

Guests enjoyed a free welcome drink on arrival and a selection of canapés provided by The Mayfair.

Members of the new Harrogate Town Council were also invited to meet businesses within the town and found the event highly beneficial.

Iona Taylor, the Town Clerk, and Coun Chris Aldred, the Town Mayor, were in attendance at this highlight in the Harrogate business calendar, alongside other newly-elected council members.

HDCC President Phill Holdsworth said: "We were pleased to continue our strong collaboration with Harrogate BID.

"This year’s get-together was the fourth annual joint summer social between our respective business groups.

"I would like to thank everyone who attended and all of the staff at The Mayfair for their excellent hospitality."

The organisers of the event encourage all attendees to continue the conversations they started at the event, with a view to further strengthening the town’s business community.

HDCC’s next event will be an open meeting on Monday, September 8, which will focus on workforce training, retention, and development.

Members and first time visitors are urged to register their attendance via the Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce website: https://www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/eventsThe Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce

Founded in 1896, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce has been actively supporting local businesses and the economic viability of the town for more than a century now.