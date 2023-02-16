Harrogate causes set to receive vital funding from Co-op Local Community Fund

This year, Yorkshire Yoga & Therapy Centre, Henshaws Society for Blind People and Scotton Scorchers Junior Football Club (SSJFC) will all benefit from the funding to help deliver local projects.

The money will be raised by Co-op members when they buy selected own-brand products and services and they choose which local cause they would like to support through their membership.

This support comes at a much-needed time, with insight from more than 3,000 local community causes across the United Kingdom showing that more than one-in-two (59 per cent) projects have experienced a shortfall in funding over the past 12 months, while over four-fifths (84%) of local causes have seen an increase in demand - particularly those providing support for people through the cost-of-living crisis.

The Harrogate causes who are set to receive funding from the Co-op Local Community Fund have been revealed

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Member Participation at Co-op, said: “We know that the cost-of-living crisis is making it incredibly challenging for many local causes.

"Our Local Community Fund promotes the development of stronger, more resilient, and fairer communities.

"Our community groups and local organisations are providing valuable services and support to people at a time when they need it most.

"Our Co-op membership is a powerful way for people to make a difference simply by shopping at Co-op.”

Co-op members have helped to raise £117 million for local communities since 2016, including support for over 30,000 projects across the country through the Local Community Fund.