Harrogate care staff deliver gifts to elderly to help tackle loneliness this Christmas
Greenfield Court Care, part of care provider Harrogate Neighbours, has provided person-centred care in the community through its growing team of dedicated carers since 2010.
Through getting to know their clients, the 33-strong team identified that 20 per cent would be spending Christmas alone.
Lynsey Robinson, registered care manager at Greenfield Court Care said: “Over the years we’ve got to know our clients very well.
"Christmas can be a very lonely time for older people, especially those who have lost loved ones, or those who are unable to leave the house due to their health, so we wanted to do something special for them.”
The staff at Harrogate Neighbours have spent the last few weeks donating gifts, from toiletries and chocolates, to stationery and socks to be delivered to those in the community who may not receive a gift this Christmas.
Staff at Greenfield Court Care donned their very best elf costumes and surprised clients with a doorstop delivery of festive treats.
Doreen, who has been receiving care at home from the Greenfield Court Care team for over 12 years, said: “I got such a surprise when the elves turned up – I was quite taken back.
“My husband passed away earlier this year so this will be the first Christmas I have spent on my own without him.
“The lovely girls brought me a festive mug, cosy socks and they have also invited me and a friend to have Christmas Day lunch at The Cuttings.
“I am going to take my friend Margaret with me, who also lost her husband this year – it’s very thoughtful of them.”
Lynsey added: “The team have built strong relationships with their clients.
"They’re more like our extended family, so to help them to feel a little less lonely this Christmas has been something we’ve all enjoyed being part of.”
To find out more about Greenfield Court Care at Harrogate Neighbours, or to become a volunteer, visit www.harrogateneighbours.co.uk