Harrogate care home’s community Macmillan coffee morning is a great success

By Diane Moon
Contributor
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 15:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Residents at The Granby Care Home were joined by members of the community for a coffee morning which raised over £200 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Granby Care Home in Harrogate has held a community coffee morning raising over £200 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Members of the local community joined residents and team members in the care home’s beautiful ballroom for a cuppa and a chat and to enjoy a selection of delicious cakes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the week leading up to the big day, residents made decorations in their arts & crafts activities as well as sweet bags to sell at the event.

Resident June helped to raise money for Macmillan Cancer SupportResident June helped to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support
Resident June helped to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

Resident, June, said: "I had a brilliant morning, it’s such a good cause and the cakes were delicious!"

The home’s manager, Ruby Audi, said: “We’re all very keen to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support as it is a cause close to many of our hearts. Our residents love getting involved with their local community and had a wonderful time meeting new friends.”

The Granby Care Home is in Granby Road, Harrogate and provides residential, nursing, palliative and respite care. The home is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). www.fshcgroup.com/thegranby

Related topics:ResidentsHarrogateMacmillan Cancer Support

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice