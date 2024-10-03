Harrogate care home’s community Macmillan coffee morning is a great success
The Granby Care Home in Harrogate has held a community coffee morning raising over £200 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Members of the local community joined residents and team members in the care home’s beautiful ballroom for a cuppa and a chat and to enjoy a selection of delicious cakes.
In the week leading up to the big day, residents made decorations in their arts & crafts activities as well as sweet bags to sell at the event.
Resident, June, said: "I had a brilliant morning, it’s such a good cause and the cakes were delicious!"
The home’s manager, Ruby Audi, said: “We’re all very keen to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support as it is a cause close to many of our hearts. Our residents love getting involved with their local community and had a wonderful time meeting new friends.”
The Granby Care Home is in Granby Road, Harrogate and provides residential, nursing, palliative and respite care. The home is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). www.fshcgroup.com/thegranby
