Harrogate care home’s community Macmillan coffee morning is a great success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents at The Granby Care Home were joined by members of the community for a coffee morning which raised over £200 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Granby Care Home in Harrogate has held a community coffee morning raising over £200 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Members of the local community joined residents and team members in the care home’s beautiful ballroom for a cuppa and a chat and to enjoy a selection of delicious cakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the week leading up to the big day, residents made decorations in their arts & crafts activities as well as sweet bags to sell at the event.

Resident June helped to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

Resident, June, said: "I had a brilliant morning, it’s such a good cause and the cakes were delicious!"

The home’s manager, Ruby Audi, said: “We’re all very keen to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support as it is a cause close to many of our hearts. Our residents love getting involved with their local community and had a wonderful time meeting new friends.”

The Granby Care Home is in Granby Road, Harrogate and provides residential, nursing, palliative and respite care. The home is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). www.fshcgroup.com/thegranby