Harrogate care home worker celebrates achieving the Chief Nurse Gold Award

Bernadette Mossman, of specialist dementia care provider Vida Healthcare in Harrogate, is celebrating after receiving the Chief Nurse Gold Award.

On Wednesday August 7, Chief Nursing Officer for Adult Social Care, Debra Sturdy, awarded Bernadette in recognition of her outstanding contributions to healthcare excellence. As stated by the Department of Health & Social Care, the Gold Award recognises the enormous range of skills, expertise, and enduring compassion that modern nursing and social care represent. Bernadette said: “I am humbled to receive this prestigious award. It is an honour to represent all the remarkable nurses and leaders in social care who have supported me throughout my journey.” Bernadette is an experienced healthcare professional with over 25 years’ of experience across the public and private sectors. Commencing her career as a community psychiatric nurse, Bernadette has also held the position of Regional Manager for a large care provider where she was responsible for managing ten homes comprising 450 personnel and 300 beds. James Rycroft, Managing Director at Vida Healthcare, said: “Our vision and values represent the business and workforce, and Bernadette encapsulates these perfectly. Her career progression and achievements are a testament to her incredible dedication, and are a source of inspiration to all of our staff.“