Harrogate Neighbours, St Aidan’s Church of England High School and Harrogate-based artist Sarah Charneca from Brunswick Studio have joined forces to create a unique and vibrant art installation at The Cuttings, Harrogate Neighbours’ extra care scheme.

The project, which is inspired by the work of pop art icon Andy Warhol, is a community celebration and a tribute to the upcoming Coronation of King Charles III.

Acclaimed artist and art tutor, Sarah Charneca, was chosen to lead the project based on her previous work for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Sue Cawthray (CEO of Harrogate Neighbours), Bella and Maisie (St Aidan’s Church of England High School), Sarah Charneca (Artist) and Eva (Resident at The Cuttings) with the new art installation to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III

Sarah set students at St Aidan’s a brief to create their own interpretation of the King’s Coronation on a silhouette of King Charles III.

A total of 42 students took part in the art project during the Easter break led by Teacher of Art at the school, Sarah Meader.

Sarah Meader said: “As the teacher leading the project in school, I was overwhelmed by the response from the students; they have shown strong excitement and enthusiasm for the collaboration.

“It is such a privilege and honour to have been asked to work with Sarah Charneca to produce a joyful and creative response to King Charles III's Coronation as a lasting memory at The Cuttings.”

The unique and vibrant art installation on display at The Cuttings in Harrogate to honour the Coronation of King Charles III

The art installation showcases a series of 42 pop art style colourful canvases which feature a unique silhouette of the King designed independently by each student.

Bunting in regal colours was created by the residents at The Cuttings to frame the installation with support from Sarah Charneca.

Sarah Charneca said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of this wonderful project.

"The students and residents have worked so hard to create a visually stunning and meaningful piece of art.

“It has been fantastic to see how the young students interpret the Coronation – what they have produced is truly amazing and they should all be so proud of themselves.”

Bella and Maise in Year 8 at St Aidan’s added: “We are so happy to be part of such an amazing project.

"St Aidan's has really helped us with our art skills, and we are so happy to showcase our artwork for an incredible cause.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Sue Cawthray, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours, said: "We are delighted to have had the opportunity to work with Sarah Charneca and St Aidan’s School on this fantastic project.

“Bringing together different generations and promoting understanding and cooperation between them is a key part of our ethos, and we are thrilled to have been able to achieve this through the creation of this beautiful installation.

