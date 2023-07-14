Harrogate care home manager raises over £2000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance after completing Mount Kilimanjaro challenge

Samantha Harrison, an intrepid adventurer and Director and Manager at Continued Care in Harrogate, has successfully completed an awe-inspiring climb of Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, to raise vital funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Her remarkable journey represents not only a hugely personal triumph, but the climb also serves as a testament to the unwavering support of her family, who joined her on the ambitious hike and helped to raise over £2,320.

Continued Care, a leading provider of care services in Harrogate, has forged a meaningful partnership with Yorkshire Air Ambulance, aiming to contribute to the ongoing efforts of the emergency response charity in providing vital emergency medical services to the local community.

Samantha Harrison from Harrogate has raised over £2000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance after climbing Kilimanjaro

Months of rigorous training and preparation were required for Samantha and her family to tackle the challenging expedition and reach the summit.

Reflecting on her achievement, Samantha said: "Succeeding in reaching the summit of Kilimanjaro and raising £2,320 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been an incredible accomplishment and a once-in-a-lifetime ambition of mine.

"Throughout this journey, I have been inspired by the unwavering support of my family, friends, and colleagues at Continued Care.

"Together, we have made a positive impact on our community by contributing to the life-saving efforts of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

"It is an honour to have been part of this incredible trip and I hope that our efforts inspire others to pursue their dreams while supporting meaningful causes."

Tessa Klemz, North Yorkshire Regional Fundraiser for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, added: "On behalf of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, we would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Samantha for her tremendous efforts in conquering Kilimanjaro in support of our charity.

"The funds she has raised, alongside that of her coworkers at Continued Care, will make a significant difference in our ability to provide life-saving medical services to those in need across Yorkshire.

