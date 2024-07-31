Harrogate Care Home is shortlisted for UK's top Luxury Care Award only six months after opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate care home is in the running for the most luxurious care home in the UK award.

Part of the Lovett Care Group, Fairfax Manor Care Home has been shortlisted in the prestigious Knight Frank Luxury Care Home Awards 2025 from a list of 150 care homes across the UK.

Located on Wetherby Road, Fairfax Manor has quickly become known for being an elegant care home since it opened earlier this year, providing luxury surrounding, a wide range of activities, and high-quality care to its residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knight Frank’s panel of notable judges visited the purpose-built home earlier this month and were hosted by the Lovett Care team, along with the home’s interior designers and architect.

In the running for a UK award - Fairfax Manor Care Home on Wetherby Road, Harrogate is a luxury 90-bedroom care home. (Picture contributed)

Keith Crockett, CEO at Lovett Care, said he had been delighted to show the judges around.

"We are honoured to be a finalist in the Knight Frank Luxury Care Home Awards 2025,” said Mr Crockett.

“Fairfax Manor is an exceptional home in so many ways.

"We are proud of every aspect of this home, from its remarkable team to the home’s impressive architecture and luxury interiors."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairfax Manor has been thoughtfully designed, both in terms of architecture and furnishings to promote the wellbeing of every resident.

Nestled in the heart of the Harrogate community, the home is welcoming and inviting thanks to its cheerful and friendly team, and homely interiors.

Offering a range of outstanding facilities, with a large and inviting Orangery café and landscaped gardens, Fairfax Manor Care Home’s focus is on supporting older people to continue to live an active and enriched life, regardless of their needs.

The home includes both residential and dementia care with a dedicated care team and has 90 private ensuite bedrooms, a cinema, a beauty salon, comfortable lounges, and elegant dining rooms.

It even has its own pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lovett Care Group owns, develops, and operates a portfolio of 15 care homes across the UK, with a commitment to personalised care in high-quality environments.