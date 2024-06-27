Harrogate care home chef ‘deeply honoured’ to reach national final of Chef of the Year competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Harrogate care home chef has got through to the finals of Anchor’s – England’s largest not-for-profit provider of care and housing for older people – Chef of the Year competition.

Chefs from Anchor’s 120 care homes took part in the competition by submitting a three-course menu - starter, main course, and dessert.

Michael Marcial, Chef Manager at The Manor House care home on Cornwall Road, entered with a starter dish of earl grey smoked duck breast with garden herbs and blood orange and walnut salad, a main course of Gilt-head seabream with prawn mousse and bisque, asparagus, galette potato and a dessert of raspberry crème brûlée with rhubarb compote and lavender shortbread.

The judges looked at the nutritional value of the meals, use of sustainable, home grown and local ingredients, food waste and how residents have been involved in choosing the menu.

Michael now joins the three other finalists to see who will be crowned this year’s Chef of the Year.

The finalists will face the heat in the kitchens of Leeds Catering College on July 4 when they prepare their menus for the judges.

Stephanie Foulds, Manager at The Manor House care home in Harrogate, said: “We’re all so happy for Michael, it’s honestly the least he deserves.

"His recipes are truly delightful and a big hit with our residents too.

"Everyone here at The Manor House care home loves his cooking and I bet the judges did too.”

Michael is delighted to be in the final, adding: “I still can’t quite believe I’ve made it.

"I’m deeply honoured by what the judges thought about my dishes and I’m hoping I can really do them justice in the final.

"I got my inspiration for the recipes from the team and residents at Anchor’s The Manor House Harrogate care home.

“At the end of the day, it’s our residents who I’m making this all for, so it makes sense they decided what I should cook.