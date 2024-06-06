Harrogate care home calls out to community for 102 cards to celebrate 102nd birthday of much-loved resident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carers at Southlands Care Home in Harrogate are calling on the town to send 102 cards to a well-loved resident to help celebrate her 102nd birthday later this month.

Olive Pope will be celebrating her 102nd birthday on June 17 and the team at the care home, alongside Olive’s family, are planning a party to celebrate her milestone birthday, with homemade cake and decorations.

Helene Ballinger, Resident Experience Manager at Southlands Care Home, said: “We are really looking forward to Olive’s 102nd birthday celebrations.

"We are hoping that our local community will send as many cards as possible to show her how truly special she is.

Olive Pope, who lives at Southlands Care Home in Harrogate, will be celebrating her 102nd birthday on June 17

"Celebrating milestone birthdays is incredibly important to us at Southlands – we love making a fuss of every individual resident, and Olive is truly a character to be celebrated.”

Olive was born and raised in Leeds and she worked as a civil servant for most of her career, as a National Saving and VAT Officer.

Outside of work, she enjoyed an active lifestyle, with hobbies like cycling and walking.

Olive has one daughter, and now has a large family with four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

After moving to Southlands Care Home in 2021, she enjoys reading and painting in her retirement.

When asked about her secret to a long and happy life, Olive said: “Be active, be interested in politics and people.”