Harrogate carbon reduction strategy update for society

Knaresborough Picture by Gerard Binks Photography

The group will welcome Coun Phil Ireland, cabinet member for the Environment at the meeting on Tuesday February 22, 7.30pm in the Centre on Gracious Street and the public can go along.

A spokesman said: “Phil will be sharing with us with the latest from the update of Harrogate Borough Council’s Carbon Reduction Strategy following the recent widespread public consultation and what the outcome means to the immediate future of the district.”

Free entry for members. Donations from non members welcome.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parking restrictions may apply to Fisher Street car park depending on the progress of the upgrade work.