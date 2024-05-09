Harrogate cancer patients to benefit from new scanning equipment at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cancer patients are to benefit from new scanning equipment and treatment at Harrogate Hospital.

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust’s (HDFT) Lung Cancer Service is now utilising new procedures and cancer staging equipment to improve patient care and reduce waiting times for treatment.

Team members can now perform Endobronchial Ultrasound Scans (EBUS) which is used for diagnosing and staging lung cancer, as well as for evaluating other conditions affecting the airway and lungs, such as infections and chronic inflammatory diseases.

After identifying the lesion on the CT scan, clinical specialists can take a sample of tissue for further testing.

Cancer boost at Harrogate Hospital - From left, Dr Sana Ahmad (Respiratory Registrar), Dr Khizer Khan (Respiratory Consultant), Benice Mpholle (Endoscopy Nurse), Howard Richardson (Endoscopy Nurse), Michael Wakefield (Respiratory Consultant), Brian Drummond (Endoscopy Nurse). (Picture contributed)

The scan and procedure takes under an hour to complete with the patient usually going home the same day.

Dr Khizer Khan, Consultant in Respiratory Medicine at HDFT said “Previously patients would need to be referred to other NHS Trusts for the EBUS procedure, leading to patients waiting during the referral process and inconvenient trips for patients between hospitals.

“With the ability to perform EBUS scans at Harrogate District Hospital, patients can receive more timely assessment and treatment based on their current cancer diagnosis.”

HDFT has worked collaboratively with York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to train nursing staff to use the equipment, with HDFT’s first successful EBUS taking place in January.

Alongside new ways of assessing patients, the Lung and Cancer Service at HDFT are providing new treatment for those living with advanced cancer.

IPCs (indwelling pleural catheters) are specially designed drainage tubes which can be fitted for advanced lung cancer patients who develop reoccurring fluid between their lungs and chest cavity.

Once a patient who needs frequent drainage has had the procedure to fit the catheter, they no longer require visits to the hospital to drain the fluid and community nurses can carry out the draining at a patient’s home.

Dr Khizer Khan who has started the IPC service in HDFT said “I have already performed several procedures at Harrogate District Hospital which have been a great success for both the patients and our team.