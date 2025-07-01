Harrogate cake maker talks about excitement of getting married at Glastonbury Festival 2025

A Harrogate couple who ‘tied the knot’ at this year’s Glastonbury Festival say it was a “brilliant” occasion after sharing their handmade wedding cake with BBC radio presenters Nick Grimshaw and Annie Mac.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Lowe, 31, and her partner Charles Shires, 32, from Harrogate spoke to editors of leading wedding planning website https://www.hitched.co.uk/ about why they chose to tie the knot at the world’s biggest music and arts festival – and what they plan to do next.

“We’ve both worked at Glasto a few times over the years, and it’s our favourite time of the year, something we really look forward to attending every year,” said Charlie. “It’s the best place on earth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone is so happy and joyful and it’s just a really lovely place to be.

Married at Glastonbury Festival - Harrogate couple Charlie Lowe and Charles Shires. (Picture Charlie Lowe/HG1 Bakes)

“We’re not planning to have our legal wedding until next year but, as Glasto isn’t on next year, we wanted to make sure we could celebrate getting married in a way that was personal to us."

After marking their wedding where they were joined by 15 friends, Charlie and Charles enjoyed a Pagan handfasting ceremony.

They also shared their own handmade wedding cake they had brought with them with BBC Radio 6 Music’s Nick Grimshaw and Annie Mac as they recorded a live episode of Sidetracked, their popular podcast on BBC Sounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie said: “I own a bakery called HG1 Bakes in Harrogate, so as I’m a cake maker, I decided I’d set myself the challenge of making our wedding cake.

"I made a four-layer chocolate cake, with pistachio and raspberry flavours.

"I’ve never tried to take a cake into a festival before and was worried it might well, so wasn’t sure how it would go but it turned out brilliantly.

"We’ve seen others have handfasting ceremonies at the Healing Fields in the past, and thought it looked really spiritual and lovely, and something that we decided we wanted to do as well.”

The wedding cake was decorated with disco balls to go with the theme of the festival and florist Lou from 4 Seasons in Harrogate made small bouquets to match.