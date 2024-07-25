Harrogate cafe bar regulars praised for 'phenomenal support' for Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Customers at an independent Harrogate bar have been thanked for their generosity after raising thousands of pounds for charity.

So popular is the weekly quiz at Harrogate café bar and restaurant Starling, regulars have now raised more than £3K for Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity, the registered Charity for Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT).

The weekly Sunday night event, run by general manager Dan Howard and known as Dan’s Questionable Quiz, has been fundraising for HHCC since it started.

Now in its third year, the popular event has had to expand upstairs into the bar-cafe’s event space to allow more teams to take part.

Quizmaster Dan said: “The quiz just seems to go from strength to strength.

“The competitive atmosphere makes it a lively night but our regulars are great sports – especially when it comes to supporting our chosen charity.

“Without them, we wouldn’t have been able to raise such a significant amount to support this fantastic local cause, which funds the enhancement of specialist equipment, training and services for the patients who have been cared for by HDFT and their families.”

Simon Midgley, owner of Starling said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you our customers at Starling who support us regularly at quiz night.

“The money they have raised for us has helped HHCC enhance the experience of patients in HDFT’s care and fund new equipment.

"We have also been the host venue for Vinyl Sessions which has raised more than £13k for Harrogate District Hospital since its inception in 2017.”

Yvonne Campbell, Acting Business Development, Charity and Volunteer Manager said: “We are honoured by the phenomenal support, charitable nature and fundraising creativity of local independent businesses such as Starling.

"Their dedication is greatly appreciated and enables us to continue going above and beyond the provision of the NHS.”

Dan’s Questionable Quiz is on every Sunday at Starling at 7.30pm.

All proceeds go to Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity.

Entry is only £1 per person with the winning team taking home a £30 Starling gift voucher.