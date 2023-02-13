Harrogate businesswoman organises hugely successful charity ball for Martin House Hospice
A sell-out charity ball at a Harrogate hotel put together by local businesswoman Alice Maguire has raised £75,000 for Martin House in a single evening.
Held last Friday night at Rudding Park Hotel & Spa, the glamorous event was the first to be put together by Alice Maguire after helping others with similar events in the past.
Alice decided to present the charity ball after a close family member lost their son and says she simply wanted to give something back.
"I set out in mind to put on a fun night and try and raise £20,000, but I’m blown away by how generous everyone has been,” said Alice.
"Martin House fundraising team were on hand on the night and worked hard to collect monies as the night went on.
"Guests also heard from Jess Herbert who shared her heart-breaking story of losing her own son and the help and support that Martin House had given her and her husband Simon.
"This was an emotional part of the evening but it very much showed guests how important it was to raise funds for this special hospice.”
Called The Love Ball, the glittering event attracted 170 guests and was MC-ed by HRH Group’s Simon Cotton who entertained everyone while also helming a charity auction which raised almost £30,000.
Rosie Mellor-Sylvester, Head of Fundraising for Martin House, who was there helping on the big night, said: “The Love Ball was one of those special nights where everything just clicks into place and is perfect.
"Everyone clearly had a wonderful night and we are so grateful to Alice and all those that helped to raise such an enormous amount of money that will be so helpful to the charity.
"We can’t thank them all enough. £75,000 is a truly amazing amount of money and we are so grateful to all those involved”.
Set up in 1987 when it became only the second children's hospice in the entire UK, Martin House is a registered charity located near Wetherby which provides family-led hospice care free of charge for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses.