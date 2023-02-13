Harrogate businesswoman organises hugely successful charity ball for Martin House Hospice

Held last Friday night at Rudding Park Hotel & Spa, the glamorous event was the first to be put together by Alice Maguire after helping others with similar events in the past.

Alice decided to present the charity ball after a close family member lost their son and says she simply wanted to give something back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I set out in mind to put on a fun night and try and raise £20,000, but I’m blown away by how generous everyone has been,” said Alice.

Harrogate businesswoman Alice Maguire raised £75,000 for Martin House in a single evening through a sell-out charity ball at a Harrogate hotel. (Picture by Yorkshires Events Photography)

"Martin House fundraising team were on hand on the night and worked hard to collect monies as the night went on.

"Guests also heard from Jess Herbert who shared her heart-breaking story of losing her own son and the help and support that Martin House had given her and her husband Simon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was an emotional part of the evening but it very much showed guests how important it was to raise funds for this special hospice.”

Called The Love Ball, the glittering event attracted 170 guests and was MC-ed by HRH Group’s Simon Cotton who entertained everyone while also helming a charity auction which raised almost £30,000.

Martin Hous eHospice's Rosie Mellor- Sylvester with Chris Verney at the Love Ball at Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate. (Picture by Yorkshires Events Photography)

Rosie Mellor-Sylvester, Head of Fundraising for Martin House, who was there helping on the big night, said: “The Love Ball was one of those special nights where everything just clicks into place and is perfect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone clearly had a wonderful night and we are so grateful to Alice and all those that helped to raise such an enormous amount of money that will be so helpful to the charity.

"We can’t thank them all enough. £75,000 is a truly amazing amount of money and we are so grateful to all those involved”.