Harrogate businesses set to 'spend a night under the stars' as part of The Big Sleepout 2025
Following the success of last year’s inaugural The Big Sleepout, which raised £2,500 and saw teams from businesses like Belzona, Raworths and Titan Wealth Management sleeping out at Harrogate Rugby Club, co organisers Harrogate Spring Water are calling on local businesses to brave the elements once again to support people facing homelessness and bereavement.
Taking place on Thursday, October 2 at 7pm, this year’s event this year’s Sleepout will also welcome Just ‘B’ as a new charity partner – a specialist bereavement and emotional wellbeing service that is part of a wider charity with Saint Michael’s Hospice.
Organised by Harrogate Spring Water and the Harrogate Homeless Project (HHP), there is a renewed push to get more companies involved in making a real difference.
Ian Swann, Operations Director at Harrogate Spring Water, said: “We’ve seen first-hand how powerful it is when businesses across Harrogate come together for a cause.
"The Sleepout is not just about one night, it’s about showing solidarity, raising awareness and funding the services that catch people when they’re most in need.
“We’re proud to stand alongside Harrogate Homeless Project and Just ‘B’ this year and urge the business community to get behind the event.
"It’s a unique opportunity for teams to step outside of the boardroom and do something meaningful together.”
Commenting on the partnership with Just ‘B’, Richard Cooper, Chief Executive at Harrogate Homeless Project, said: “We wanted to partner with Just B because we both support people when they are at their most vulnerable, when they have lost a loved one and when they have lost a home.
"Our joint venture will mean that vulnerable people will be supported through their darkest days often when they can see no way through their loss.”
By spending one night under the stars at Harrogate Rugby Club, businesses and individuals will help raise vital funds to support services like HHP’s Springboard Day Centre, No Second Night Out programme and Just ‘B’s emotional wellbeing work with children, young people and adults – including those facing or at risk of homelessness.
Clare Schmidt, Director of Client Services at Just ‘B’, said: “Just ‘B’ is funded by the generosity of supporters and funders, with events like this ensuring our bereavement support can continue being here for children, young people and adults across North Yorkshire.
"This includes the homeless community, where we know that unresolved grief often plays a big part in the complex lives of many homeless people.”
More information at: https://www.harrogate-homeless-project.org.uk/events/the-big-harrogate-sleepout-thursday-2nd-october/
To take part, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-big-2025-harrogate-sleep-out-tickets-1376027538409
More information on Just ‘B’ at: https://justb.org.uk/