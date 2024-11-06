Harrogate businesses invited to hear about the Budget from the Bank of England next week

Harrogate businesses are to get a crucial post-Budget briefing from the Bank of England next week.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event on Monday, November 11 in the town’s Crown Hotel has been organised by Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce to share expert analysis of the Autumn Budget announced last week by the Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

The event will feature presentations from Paul Mount, Bank of England Deputy Agent for Yorkshire and the Humber, and John Garbutt, Director at DSC Chartered Accountants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Mann, Chief Executive of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, said: “Understanding the economic landscape is crucial for businesses if they are to grow and thrive.

Bank of England event - Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce is inviting local businesses to hear expert analysis of Chancellor Rachel Reeves' first Budget. (Picture contributed)

"This meeting offers a unique opportunity to hear directly from the Bank of England and gain expert perspectives on navigating the post-Budget environment.

"If you are a business representative in the Harrogate area, we strongly encourage you to attend.”

Labour’s first Budget since 2010 included tax rises worth £40 billion to fund the NHS and other public services with part of the burden being carried by businesses who will pay National Insurance at 15% on salaries above £5,000 from April 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guest speakers will delve into the key announcements from the Autumn Budget and the Bank of England's response, examining the implications for interest rates, inflation, and the overall economic outlook for Yorkshire and Humber.

Attendees will gain insights into the challenges and opportunities facing businesses in the region, providing valuable information for navigating the current economic landscape.

The meeting at the Crown Hotel will run from 5.30pm to 8pm and is open to all businesses in the Harrogate area, regardless of size or industry.

Attendees will also have the chance to network with other professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The HDCC November meeting is free for members and non-members attending their first meeting.

Advanced registration is required to secure your spot.

If you are a member of HDCC or a first-time visitor, please register for this event at: https://www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/events

Following the initial complimentary meeting, guests are invited to join the HDCC to enjoy the ongoing benefits of membership, including access to exclusive events, networking opportunities, and business support.