Harrogate business leader resigns after playing pivotal role in town centre economy

Harrogate BID confirms that Matthew Chapman has resigned from his position as Chief Executive with immediate effect.

His resignation for personal reasons has been accepted and the Board is now focused on ensuring continuity and maintaining the delivery of key projects and support for Harrogate’s business community.

Harrogate Business Improvement District, which is funded by businesses to promote the town centre economy, remains committed to enhancing the town as a thriving destination and will continue to work closely with stakeholders, partners and our local community.

Harrogate BID ended its short statement by saying no further comments or updates will be made at this time.

Matthew Chapman took on the role of Harrogate BID manager in May 2021 and was credited with building terrific relationships with the local authorities, business organisations and business owners and their employees.

In 2022 he opted to step down but in November of the same year, he stayed on “following a change of heart”.