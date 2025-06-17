Harrogate business leader resigns after playing pivotal role in town centre economy

By Graham Chalmers
Published 17th Jun 2025, 13:23 BST
Harrogate BID confirms that Matthew Chapman has resigned from his position as Chief Executive with immediate effect.

His resignation for personal reasons has been accepted and the Board is now focused on ensuring continuity and maintaining the delivery of key projects and support for Harrogate’s business community.

Most Popular

Harrogate Business Improvement District, which is funded by businesses to promote the town centre economy, remains committed to enhancing the town as a thriving destination and will continue to work closely with stakeholders, partners and our local community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrogate BID ended its short statement by saying no further comments or updates will be made at this time.

Resignation - Harrogate BID's Chief Executive Matthew Chapman who has stepped down. (Picture contributed)placeholder image
Resignation - Harrogate BID's Chief Executive Matthew Chapman who has stepped down. (Picture contributed)

Matthew Chapman took on the role of Harrogate BID manager in May 2021 and was credited with building terrific relationships with the local authorities, business organisations and business owners and their employees.

In 2022 he opted to step down but in November of the same year, he stayed on “following a change of heart”.

Related topics:HarrogateBusiness Improvement District
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice