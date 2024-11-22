Harrogate bus operator wins national green award after multi-million pound investment in electric buses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owners of Harrogate Bus Company have won a top UK award for being green in the week they launched a new fleet of electric single decker buses in the town.

After a multi-million pound investment in electric buses and new green depot, Transdev was presented with one of the most hotly contested trophies in the Routeone Awards.

The ceremony in Birmingham saw the major bus operator win The Environment Award – after judges praised the diverse ways that the Harrogate-based bus operator was investing to reduce its carbon footprint in the town.

Transdev Blazefield’s Managing Director Henri Rohard said: “I am delighted and very proud of our team.

The Harrogate Bus Company’s all new, fully electric eCitaro single deck buses are now in service today on its popular route 1 linking Harrogate and Knaresborough. (Picture contributed)

"Winning this award is a significant moment, especially at a time when the transition to electric buses is so important for our industry.”

This week saw the first of 20 all-new Mercedes-Benz eCitaro fully electric single deck buses launched on the key number 1 service between Harrogate and Knaresborough.

The new generation of buses and charging systems in Harrogate took the firm three years to develop, following a successful funding application through ZEBRA, the Government’s Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas fund.

The bus operator was supported by it partners, North Yorkshire Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority

A phased rollout will see 20 of the groundbreaking vehicles taking to the road, supported by a total investment of around £9 million by the bus operator and its funding partners

The bus operator has also placed a third £4 million order for 15 hybrid single deckers for its popular FLYER bus network, linking Leeds, Bradford and Harrogate with Leeds Bradford Airport.

Running on a combination of electric power and low emission biodiesel to keep emissions, the new fleet will feature regenerative braking using ‘self-charging’ technology to feed the on-board 14 kW electric motor which in turn supports the low-emission diesel engine.

The new electric single deck buses will also progressively replace existing diesel-powered vehicles on route 7 linking Harrogate, Wetherby and Leeds, and rural route 24 between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge, as the remainder of the new fleet enters service.