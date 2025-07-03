Harrogate bus firm launches new £3.5m buses for passengers to expanded Leeds Bradford Airport
Yorkshire-based bus firm Transdev has rolled out the first of its new £3.5 million fleet of hybrid buses onto its popular FLYER branded network serving the travel hub.
The new buses will deliver more capacity, easier accessibility and lower emissions with journeys running up to every 30 minutes and departures from early morning until late at night.
The new Mercedes Benz Citaro buses will offer more space at busy times, with 39 seats plus room for up to 31 standing – bringing the total number of people able to travel on each new bus up to 70, compared with 54 on its current diesel-powered buses, an increase of 29 percent.
Transdev Managing Director Henri Rohard said: “We are delighted to introduce our new hybrid buses to our FLYER branded bus network, at a significant time for travel to to Leeds Bradford Airport with the new terminal building extension now open.
“We have invested in the most up-to-date hybrid technology.
“On board each new bus is a full package of customer comfort features, including next stop information displays including a screen facing the dedicated wheelchair space, and a hearing loop system to for customers with a hearing disability.
"There’s also fast and free on-board Wi-Fi and USB charging, plus the latest pedestrian and cyclist detection systems to make the roads safer for everyone."
Transdev’s bus investment comes just days after the newly-extended terminal building at Leeds Bradford Airport opened to customers for the first time.
The expansion has added around 40 percent more space in customer areas, with three new boarding gates plus a new immigration area, baggage collection hall, food and drink outlets and 83 percent more seating.
Work has already begun on a full refurbishment of the existing terminal building and a new security hall.
The project has the potential to create 1,500 new jobs at the airport by 2030.
Transdev’s FLYER network operates under a three-way partnership between the bus operator, Leeds Bradford Airport and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.