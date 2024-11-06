Harrogate Bus Company takes action over new timetable 'confusion' at bus station
The problem arose after the town's biggest bus operator changed departure times on its number 7 route from Harrogate to Wetherby and Leeds.
Readers got in touch with the Advertiser to point out that, although the timetable was now different in reality, the old timetable was still on display at Harrogate Bus Station on Station Parade.
After the newspaper approached Harrogate Bus Company moved quickly to end the confusion.
A spokesman for company said: "We apologise for the delay in updating our at-stop timetable at this location, following recent minor changes to our route 7 timetable."Up to date printed timetables for
route 7 are available on board our buses and from the usual locations, including our information office at Harrogate Bus Station.
"Our thanks to the Harrogate Advertiser for bringing this to our attention, and we are now updating the displayed times."