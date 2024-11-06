Harrogate Bus Company takes action over new timetable 'confusion' at bus station

By Graham Chalmers
Published 6th Nov 2024, 16:17 BST
The award-winning Harrogate Bus Company has acted on public confusion over a new bus timetable after the Harrogate Advertiser intervened.

The problem arose after the town's biggest bus operator changed departure times on its number 7 route from Harrogate to Wetherby and Leeds.

Readers got in touch with the Advertiser to point out that, although the timetable was now different in reality, the old timetable was still on display at Harrogate Bus Station on Station Parade.

After the newspaper approached Harrogate Bus Company moved quickly to end the confusion.

The right timetable - The award-winning Harrogate Bus Company has now acted on public confusion over the new bus timetable for the no 7 route. (Picture contributed)

A spokesman for company said: "We apologise for the delay in updating our at-stop timetable at this location, following recent minor changes to our route 7 timetable."Up to date printed timetables for

route 7 are available on board our buses and from the usual locations, including our information office at Harrogate Bus Station.

"Our thanks to the Harrogate Advertiser for bringing this to our attention, and we are now updating the displayed times."

