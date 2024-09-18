Harrogate Bus Company launches new £1 fare offer for young people across the county

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new £1 fare is to be introduced by Harrogate Bus Company in a money-saving deal for teenagers.

Young people in North Yorkshire can now make any single journey on the firm’s parent company Transdev’s buses in North Yorkshire for only £1.

The money-saving initiative is the result of a collaboration with North Yorkshire Council and offers under 19s cut-price travel anytime, anywhere in the county served by its buses – from Skipton in the west to Scarborough in the east.

The hope is the new discount will help make travel more affordable and accessible for young people, many of whom are unable to afford the cost of driving lessons or running and insuring a car.

Transport boost for young people - Bus operator Harrogate Bus Company is teaming up with North Yorkshire Council to offer single journeys within the county plus the city of York for just £1 a trip. (Picture contributed)

Transdev’s Commercial Director Paul Turner said: “The new £1 fares apply to any one-way journey on our buses which is wholly within North Yorkshire – for example, Grassington to Skipton, Ripon to Harrogate or Malton to Pickering – and also to journeys between North Yorkshire and the City of York.

“Young people can buy their £1 tickets in the usual way from our drivers, using cash or contactless payment."

Dedicated school buses aren’t included in the new offer but every other route in the bus operators’ networks in North Yorkshire and York itself are part of this scheme.

Transdev bus operators and North Yorkshire destinations available with the £1 fare scheme for young people include:

Coastliner – serving Scarborough, Whitby, Pickering, Malton and Tadcaster.

The Harrogate Bus Company – in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Pateley Bridge.

The Keighley Bus Company – travel in the Skipton and Grassington areas.

Full details of all routes and times are available online at: https://www.transdevbus.co.uk/

Or use the free to download ‘Transdev Go’ mobile app.