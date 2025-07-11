Harrogate brewery's most famous beer to be branded after success in leading supermarkets
Rooster’s Brewing Co’s flagship India Pale Ale (IPA) , Baby-Faced Assassin is famous for its strong hop-forward character, its deceptively drinkable nature and its strength.
The beer gained notoriety within the brewing community before becoming a commercial success for Rooster's, a position it maintains to this day.
Nicknamed "Baby-Faced Assassin" due to its high ABV (alcohol by volume) and deceptively smooth, easy-drinking character, the artwork on its cans has now been given a striking new look after being stocked in selected ASDA, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s stores.
The stunning new design by David Bailey, a widely respected freelance Manchester illustrator, is colourful, creative and witty.
Baby-Faced Assassin is brewed with 100% Citra hops that create aromas of mango, apricot, grapefruit and mandarin orange, along with a lasting, juicy, tropical fruit bitterness.
The punchy, Citra-loaded IPA was one of the hits of Rooster’s recent successful Suds with Buds invitational beer festival which saw queues forming before the doors even opened.
A family-owned brewery, Rooster’s was established in 1993 by Sean and Alison Franklin.
Initially working out of Claro Business Park, they later moved to Knaresborough and eventually returned to Harrogate under new owners, the respected Fozard family, expanding into larger premises at Hornbeam Park in 2020.
The move involved an £850,000 investment and a significant expansion, tripling the brewery's capacity.
It also houses Daleside Brewery.
