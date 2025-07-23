Harrogate brewery team's amazing 'heart and effort' is recognised with top award from CAMRA

A fantastic family-run independent brewery in Harrogate has won Taproom of the Year award.

Located at Unit 7, Hookstone Centre, Hookstone Chase, Harrogate Brewing Co was awarded 2025 Taproom of the Year by Harrogate & Ripon Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Since opening its doors more than five years ago, the Harrogate Brewing Co Taproom has evolved into a thriving community hub.

A place to enjoy high-quality craft ales brewed onsite, hosting independent street food vendors, open mic sessions, and seasonal community events.

Sharing the honour this year with Theakston’s, the award is particularly special given the rich brewing heritage and vibrant beer scene in Harrogate and North Yorkshire, with around 50 breweries in the region, many of them with their own taprooms.

“We’re incredibly proud to receive this recognition from CAMRA,” said owner Julie Joyce.

“Our team works hard to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for everyone who walks through our doors, particularly our taproom manager Izaak.

"This award really shows how much heart and effort the team puts into making the taproom such a great place to visit.

"This award isn’t just for us, it’s for everyone who’s supported us over the years.

The timing couldn’t be better for Harrogate Brewing Co, with their Hookstone Hooley Beer Festival just around the corner.

Running from Friday, August 8 to Sunday, August 10, the festival will feature guest breweries Brew York, Horsforth Brewery, and Bosun’s Brewery, alongside live bands and a family-friendly Sunday with face painting and games.

Tickets are available now via the Harrogate Brewing Co website at: https://harrogatebrewery.co.uk/beer-festival/.

To mark the award, Harrogate Brewing Co is inviting all friends and visitors to join them at the Taproom on Sunday, July 27 at 3pm for the official CAMRA presentation ceremony.

As a thank you to their loyal supporters, £3 cask pints will be available from 2pm to 4pm on the day.

It comes at a significant moment for Harrogate Brewing Co., coinciding with the recent opening of a new venue in the heart of Harrogate, located on Royal Parade which was formerly occupied by the Old Bell Tavern.