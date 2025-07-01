Harrogate brewery says 'it's not just beer it's an M&S beer' as its cans are rolled out in 150 stores

An independent Harrogate brewery has landed a new listing with Marks & Spencer’s stores.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rooster’s Blame It On The Tetons has been selected by M&S to feature in a new regional craft beer initiative.

The 6.3% extra pale and hazy Mountain IPA is being rolled out in 440ml cans in 150 stores across the north of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The M&S deal is a major coup for Rooster’s brewery which is located at Hornbeam Park where this Saturday, July 5, it will host Suds with Buds, its annual beer, street food and live music festival.

Boost for Harrogate brewery - Blame It On The Teton, a 6.3% extra pale and hazy Mountain IPA is being rolled out in 440ml cans in 150 stores across the north of England. (Picture contributed)

The listing represents a significant milestone for Rooster’s, underscoring the continued growth of its presence in the off-trade and further cementing its reputation for quality, innovation and consistency.

“We’re incredibly proud to see Blame It On The Tetons on the shelves at Marks & Spencer,” said Ian Galbraith, Rooster’s Sales Director.

“It’s a beer that showcases everything we love about the IPA category; big flavour, a soft, hazy body, and a clean, balanced finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To see something from our limited release range picked up for wider distribution is a real testament to the hard work and creativity of our brewing team.”

Delivering the fleshy tropical & stone fruit juiciness of a NEIPA, with a touch of balanced West Coast bitterness on the finish, Blame It On The Tetons quickly became a fan favourite when first brewed as a limited release in 2022.

This new listing sees Blame It On The Tetons join the off-trade line-up alongside two IPAs from Rooster’s celebrated ‘Assassin’ range.

Baby-Faced Assassin and Hazy Faced Assassin are already available nationally in selected ASDA and Morrisons stores, with Baby-Faced Assassin also securing a regional listing in Sainsbury’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rooster’s Brewing Co. has always been an independent, family -run brewery, focussed on creating quality new world pale ales, with an emphasis on flavour and aroma.

It was established in 1993 by the pioneering brewer Sean Franklin, before Ian Fozard and his sons, Tom and Oliver took over after his retirement in 2011.

Rooster’s moved into its 18,000 sq ft headquarters on Hornbeam Park in 2019.