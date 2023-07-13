Harrogate brewery Rooster's reveal beer festival date for 2024 after huge success of inaugural Suds With Buds event
Organisers had pledged the event would return in 2024 after the success at the start of the month of the inaugural Suds With Buds Invitational Beer Festival presented by Rooster’s at their own brewery.
Not for the first time, the family-run-independent award-winning brewery has proven as good as its word.
As well as creating a vast array of pop-up beer points amid the giant, shining brewkit, tap room and upstairs sample room at Rooster’s base at Hornbeam Park with a carefully-chosen selection of more than 100 different beers, Suds With Buds also offered live music and street food stalls
With nearly 700 people enjoying the first event, owners the Fozard family have now confirmed the beer festival will be back in 2024 – on Saturday, June 29, 2024, to be precise.
Fans are asked to keep an eye on Rooster’s social feeds and their email inboxes for when the award-winning indie is in a position to start announcing details of next year’s event.
Rooster’s Head Brewer Oliver Fozard said: “The event was a huge success and we’ve had nothing but positive feedback from attendees and brewers.
"We’re already looking forward to building upon it, next year."
Owned and run by the Fozard family since 2011, Rooster’s began as a labour of love in 1993 when its far-sighted founding brewer Sean Franklin pioneered a new style of beer using new world hops imported from America.