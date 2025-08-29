Harrogate brewery launches new beer rated the 'perfect companion for tail-end of the summer'
Following on from the launch of Hazy Faced Assassin, as well as the shiny new look we’ve given Baby-Faced Assassin, the family-owned business at Hornbeam Park has continued the development of its flagship IPA spin-offs, and have continued to work closely with Manchester-based illustrator David Bailey to develop a striking design.
In a world increasingly dominated by AI-generated content, the team has created something personal, characterful and crafted with David’s skills.
Rooster’s Brewing Co’s flagship India Pale Ale (IPA) , Baby-Faced Assassin is famous for its strong hop-forward character, its deceptively drinkable nature and its strength.
Now Mango Hazy Assassin is a juiced-up, limited release version of our core range, crushable hazy IPA that, at 5.7%. it’s not to be taken lightly.
Due to canning issues, Rooster’s new beer is currently only available via the web shop and Taproom in 440ml cans,.
But the team believe it’s been well worth the wait and makes the perfect companion for the tail-end of the summer.
The pioneering Rooster’s brewery was established in 1993 by Harrogate couple Sean and Alison Franklin.
Initially working out of Claro Business Park, they later moved to Knaresborough and eventually returned to Harrogate under new owners, the respected Fozard family, expanding into larger premises at Hornbeam Park in 2020.
The move involved an £850,000 investment and a significant expansion, tripling the brewery's capacity.
It also houses Daleside Brewery.
More information: https://www.roosters.co.uk/