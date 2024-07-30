Harrogate breast cancer group is launched to offer vital support for people who often feel overlooked

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new invaluable service for people living with secondary breast cancer who often feel overlooked has been launched in Harrogate.

The new ‘Living with Secondary Breast Cancer’ group brings together people with secondary breast cancer to talk, listen and learn with others who understand the challenges that secondary breast cancer brings, in a relaxed and supportive environment.

The first free monthly group took place last Thursday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on King’s Road in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is estimated that more than 61,000 people are living with secondary breast cancer – also called metastatic, advanced, or stage 4 cancer - in the UK.

A new ‘Living with Secondary Breast Cancer’ group in Harrogate will bring together people with secondary breast cancer to talk, listen and learn with others. (Picture contributed)

The disease occurs when breast cancer cells spread from the breast to other parts of the body, most commonly the bones, liver, lung or brain.

While secondary breast cancer can be treated, it cannot currently be cured.

Run by Breast Cancer Now, a leading research and support charity, the new monthly sessions in Harrogate will provide vital support and practical information, as well as friendly space to share feelings and thoughts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miah Sanghera, services coordinator, secondary breast cancer, at Breast Cancer Now, said: “We are delighted to be launching such an invaluable support service in Harrogate to help us be there for people living with secondary breast cancer across North Yorkshire.

“We know that secondary breast cancer is full of uncertainties and people often tell us they feel overlooked or forgotten once receiving the devastating diagnosis.

"Our Living with Secondary Breast Cancer group can help people feel less alone.

"The group offers a friendly space to share what’s on your mind with people who understand, as well as provide vital support and crucial information.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first session saw Katie Morrow, Macmillan breast cancer specialist nurse team leader at the Harrogate and District Foundation Trust Hospital, wsharing information about the new service with patients at Harrogate Hospital.

The free sessions will take place on the fourth Thursday of each month.