Parkinson’s UK’s Harrogate branch has issued an appeal for volunteers to help ensure it can continue to offer a range of activities for people living with the condition.

The Harrogate branch runs a monthly group meeting and organises a number of activities for local people living with Parkinson’s and their loved ones.

The branch is urgently looking for branch committee volunteers. These are flexible roles with a big impact.

Branch committee volunteers are responsible for a range of tasks, including helping with the group administration, keeping the website information up to date, communicating with the group members and working closely with the other volunteers to share ideas for the group.

Group members enjoying an event

Cara Connolly, network support officer at Parkinson’s UK, said: “The Harrogate branch is a lifeline for people in the local area who are living with Parkinson’s, but we rely on volunteers to help us keep these groups running.

"Without the support from people like you, these groups could be forced to close.

“If you can spare a few hours a month, we’d love to welcome you to volunteer alongside the amazing people who are part of the Harrogate group - because with your support we really can change lives.

“As well as making a big difference to people living with Parkinson’s in your local community, volunteering is a great opportunity to try something new, have new experiences, and meet new people. Join us today!”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including around 12,000 in the Yorkshire and Humber area alone.

Parkinson's UK is the country’s leading charity supporting those with the condition.

Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

The Harrogate Parkinson’s UK group meets on the second Tuesday of every month, 2pm-4pm at the Masonic Hall, Harrogate, HG1 5NE.

For more information or to discuss, please contact Cara on 020 79633693 or email [email protected]