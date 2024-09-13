Harrogate boy who survived heart surgery aged four is set for charity bike ride this weekend

A young boy at a Harrogate school who underwent heart surgery when he was only four-years-old is to doing a sponsored bike ride this weekend for charity.

Henry Connolly, who is now ten-years-old and goes to Highfield Prep School, which is part of Harrogate Ladies' College, is to raise funds for Children’s Heart Surgery Fund this Sunday, September 15.

Henry said: "When I was young I had an operation for my heart and I would like to raise money for the Children's Heart Surgery Fund.

"I would like the money to be used to help children who were born like me.

"I am now ten-years-old and I have decided to raise money by cycling 30 miles from York to Selby and back.

"I have never cycled more than eight miles before, and I have only done that once.

"Please donate to help children who need help and surgery as I did."

Brave Henry and his dad Ollie will take the train to York, then cycle from York to Selby and back again. Northern rail has already sponsored and provided train tickets.

Back in May, Year 5 pupils at Highfield were set the Fenwick Challenge and Henry was joint winner of the award.

Henry himself has also set up a Just Giving page fpr donations.

Harrogate Ladies' College is a private boarding and day school which was founded as a girls' senior school in 1893.

It includes Highfield Prep School, which educates boys and girls aged 4-11 years.