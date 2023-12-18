Harrogate-born singer Olly Alexander to represent United Kingdom at Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden

Olly Alexander, who was born in Harrogate, has been chosen to represent the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden next year.

Olly sprung the surprise news during the Grand Final of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday to a delighted studio audience and millions of viewers watching across the country.

Alexander rose to prominence as the lead singer of pop band Years & Years who achieved two number one albums on the UK Albums Chart, a number one single and five top ten entries on the UK Singles Chart.

Olly is set to embark on the first release under his own name when he heads to the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö in Sweden next year.

On being selected to represent his country, Olly said: “I’ve loved watching Eurovision ever since I was a little kid and I’m beyond excited to be taking part next year.

"As a young boy I always looked forward to this incredible event of unbridled joy, the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotion and humour.

"I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible, it shall be an honour.

“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time and it feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name.

"I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all.”