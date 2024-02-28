Harrogate-born Olly Alexander is to debut Britain's official Eurovision song on Zoe Ball and Graham Norton shows on BBC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Olly Alexander, who was born in Harrogate before his family moved to Gloucestershire, will guest on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 this Friday morning when he will unveil his Eurovision song Dizzy for its first play in full.

Alexander announced in December that he would be representing the UK at this year's Eurovision contest in Malmö, Sweden when he appeared on BBC TV’s Strictly Come Dancing final.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at the time, Alexander said: "I love Eurovision so much, it's a dream come true.

Premiere of new single Dizzy on BBC radio and TV shows - Famous Harrogate-born singer and actor Olly Alexander said: "I love Eurovision so much, it's a dream come true." (Picture contributed)

"I really can't believe I'm going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible.

"I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance.”

The Brit and Bafta award nominee studied at Monmouth Comprehensive School and quit college aged 16 in 2006 when he was approached by an agent while auditioning for the TV show Skins.

Since then he has risen to prominence as the lead singer of pop band Years & Years who achieved two number one albums in the UK, a number one single and five top ten entries.

In 2021, Alexander was acclaimed for his starring role in Russell T Davies’ Channel 4 drama It's A Sin which won best new drama at the National Television Awards.

Olly, himself, was nominated for a BAFTA for Best Actor.

Now aged 33, Olly isn’t the only talented member of his family.

As a youngster in Gloucestershire, his mother Vicki Thornton was a founder of the Coleford Music Festival.

As well as this week’s radio premiere, Alexander will also be premiering the video of his Eurovision song in full for the first time on Friday night on BBC TV, the same day the song will also be released as a single.