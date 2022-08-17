Harrogate-born long jumper controversially denied European Championships silver medal in Munich
British long jumper Jacob Fincham-Dukes was denied a silver European Championship medal in Munich last night despite already celebrating and taking part in a lap of honour.
Fincham-Dukes, who was born in Harrogate, jumped a season’s best of 8.06m on his opening attempt, equalling the distance of Thobias Montler from Sweden and Frenchman Jules Pommery, with the British athlete handed second on countback.
However after completing a lap of honour and celebrating with the crowd inside the Olympic Stadium, he was then told that the French team had lodged a protest.
After reviewing footage, they said that his foot was marginally over the take-off board and the protest was upheld, moving the Brit down into fifth place with a final jump of 7.97m.
The 25-year-old, who represents Leeds City AC, said on Twitter: “Nothing else can really be said about last night, briefly I was a European silver medallist but unfortunately due to an appeal I was pushed back to fifth.
“I think what hurts the most is getting to enjoy the lap of honour, really feel the moment and then having that joy taken away.
“I want to thank British Athletics coaches and staff for fighting for the appeal for me, they did everything they could but it didn’t go my way.”
The Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece was a class apart in winning the gold medal – breaking the championship record with a leap of 8.52m.
