Harrogate-born comedian Maisie Adam to run London Marathon in memory of young cancer patient

Maisie attended the same high school as Frank Asthon, however due to age difference, Maisie and Frank never met.

Despite not knowing Frank personally, Maisie was so touched by his tragic story that she is running one of the world’s most iconic marathons as the patron of Frank’s Fund – a special fund of the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

Through this challenge the podcaster and comedian, who has appeared on Mock the Week, 8 out of 10 Cats and Celebrity Mastermind, hopes to raise funds that will help improve outcomes for children like Frank.

Maisie Adam, from Harrogate, will take on the London Marathon in memory of Frank Asthon who died from bone cancer

Reflecting on the challenge ahead, Maisie said: “Since becoming a patron of Frank’s Fund, I have held comedy nights, raffles and appeared on charity gameshows, but this will be my toughest task by a mile.

"I’ve never run a marathon before in my life, but at least I have the privilege to be here to do it.

"Frank doesn’t, so this is for him, his family, and everyone affected by this horrendous disease.”

Frank Ashton was just 11-years-old when he was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a form of primary bone cancer, in April 2016.

His treatment involved 14 cycles of chemotherapy, two months of proton beam therapy (PBT) carried out in the USA, and an eight-hour operation to remove the tumour and a large section of his pelvis.

In September 2017, when Frank was just five months in remission, his family received the devastating news that the cancer had returned.

Despite further treatment, Frank passed away on February 9, 2019.

Louise Asthon, Frank’s mum, said: “Although Maisie and Frank never met, we know they’d have got on like a house on fire.

"Comedy was one of Frank’s favourite things.

"From Alan Patridge and League of their Own, to the Inbetweeners and Gavin and Stacey, Frank used comedy to get through some of his darkest days.

“Frank had a lively sense of humour and could always be relied on to make people laugh and keep them entertained.

"We are so grateful for Maisie’s support and we know Frank would approve of Maisie being a patron for the fund we set up in his memory.

"Good luck Maisie – we’ll be cheering for you.”

Laura Riach, Head of Fundraising and Communications at Bone Cancer Research Trust, added: “We are incredibly grateful to Maisie and all of her wonderful supporters for their efforts.

"The funds raised will be put to good use to ensure that fewer patients like Frank suffer at the hands of this cruel disease.”

If you would like to follow Maisie on her journey and show your support, visit www.justgiving.com/page/maisie-adam-marathon